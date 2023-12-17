Prepping For Iron Claw Consumed Every Bit Of Zac Efron

Zac Efron has already earned the best reviews of his career for the dark new professional wrestling film "The Iron Claw," and now he and his co-stars are opening up about the intense process of making the movie. In this week's Variety cover story, the former teen idol spoke about what it was like to embody real-life athlete and performer Kevin Von Erich, whose pro wrestler family was torn apart by a string of accidents and tragedies in the '80s and '90s. While Efron's preparation for the role doesn't sound like it was dangerous (he says he "learned the hard way about not sacrificing [his] real health for a look on camera" from past roles), it does come across as a pretty isolating and all-consuming experience.

"Harris and I — we got dinner every once in a while, or we allowed ourselves a little bit of life outside of work during that time," co-star Jeremy Allen White told Variety. "And I'm not so sure about Zac. He was kind of a machine during that time." White noted that the choice was a fitting one, given that the real Von Erich brothers probably also "felt like machines in some game constructed by their father." Harris Dickinson, who played David Von Ehrich, expressed similar sentiments about Efron's laser-sharp sense of focus. "Because he put in so much commitment, and so much time, his mindset was all 'Iron Claw,'" Dickson told the outlet. "His life was solely about that. It was contained. And it was shut off from everything else."