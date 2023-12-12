The Iron Claw Review: The Texas-Sized Von Erich Tragedy Told With Blood, Sweat, And Heart

Sibling groups tend to exist in unspoken hierarchies, but Fritz Von Erich has no problem telling his sons, to their faces, "Kerry's my favorite, then Kev, then David, then Mike, but the rankings can always change." As second in line, this turns Kevin into the defacto second-father figure of the group. He's high enough in the rankings to have a leadership role, but not high enough up that he receives preferential treatment. As a former teen idol, Zac Efron has spent the last decade trying to shake off the "High School Musical" association that so many viewers refuse to separate him from, and "The Iron Claw" should certainly do the trick.

As the beating, bleeding heart of the film, he is every bit as captivating as the real Kevin Von Erich. There's a vulnerability beneath his perfectly chiseled body (and questionable wig) and a warmth that exists even in the film's coldest sorrows. It's career-best work for Efron, who manages to awe with his feats of physicality one moment and exude the innocence of a man who was sheltered from the average coming-of-age milestones in favor of wrestling performance the next. Some of his strongest moments are when he's being courted by Lily James' Pam, the woman who would eventually become his wife who essentially has to teach him how to go on dates and be a partner. It's very clear from the physical transformation to the emotional susceptibility on display that Efron is operating on another level here. The fact that he was given the seal of approval from the real Kevin Von Erich speaks volumes.