The New Zac Efron Wrestling Movie Is Based On A Tragic True Story

It was announced Thursday that Sean Durkin, the mind behind films like "Martha Marcy May Marlene" and "The Nest," was working with A24 on his next film, "The Iron Claw." The film gets its name from the nickname and trademark move of professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich, a 23-time world champion and the patriarch of the legendary Von Erich family of wrestlers. Not much information has been made publicly available regarding the film, with the exception of Zac Efron's casting announcement. It's unsure what Efron's role will entail, with many speculating that he'll be playing one of the members of the Von Erich family which, if the case, means he's going to need to grow a foot taller and add about four inches of muscle around his entire body and some serious neck thickness.

When the announcement was made, there was a stark divide online between people excited that Efron seems to have finally shedded the Disney demeanor that defined the start of his career by acting in an A24 movie, and wrestling fans who actually know the history of the Von Erich family. For the general public, the world of professional wrestling is mostly defined by crossover superstars like Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Cena, which means most are not familiar with the unbelievably tragic history of the Von Erich dynasty. If you thought this new movie would show Zac Efron jumping from the top rope in a glittery outfit like something out of "GLOW," you're, uh, you're about to have a bad time.