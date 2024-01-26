The Ricky Stanicky Trailer Puts Zac Efron And John Cena In A Raunchy Throwback Comedy

Peter Farrelly made his name in Hollywood by directing raunchy comedies such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary" alongside his brother, Bobby Farrelly. Since going solo, however, Peter Farrelly has been making more serious fare such as the Oscar-winning "Green Book." But now, he's back with an R-rated comedy in the form of "Ricky Stanicky." With an A-list cast and a ridiculous premise, it looks like a throwback in every conceivable way. Check out the trailer above for yourself.

Here, Farrelly is re-teaming with Zac Efron, who worked with him on "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." While Efron is coming off of the most serious performance of his career in "The Iron Claw," this sees him going back to his comedic roots, having previously starred in films like "Neighbors" and "Dirty Grandpa." Meanwhile, John Cena is getting to flex his comedic chops as well as the titular character. Frankly, Cena excels in this area and if there's any reason to think this sort of comedy can work in 2024, it's because he's part of the proceedings. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows: