Fantastic Four: First Steps Is One Of Marvel's Best Movies In Ages (Until It's Not)

It's spoilerin' time! This article discusses major plot details from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

From Marvel Comics' First Family to the savior of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trajectory of the Fantastic Four might as well have been written in the stars. To many, including /Film's own Witney Seibold in his review of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," that's exactly what director Matt Shakman delivered at a time when the franchise needed it most. Moviegoers disappointed by a string of high-profile swings and misses ("Thunderbolts*" innocent) couldn't have asked for much more than an ensemble of perfectly-cast stars, a retro tone infused with style and hope, and a crowd-pleasing adventure ripped right out of the pages of the source material. The ready-made narrative of this "fantastic" blockbuster giving the MCU a much-needed shot in the arm and a new lease on life is almost too obvious to dismiss.

So why are some of us coming away from it feeling very differently?

For two-thirds of its runtime, "The Fantastic Four" earns every bit of praise as the most refreshing, back-to-basics, and downright entertaining Marvel entry in quite some time ... until that abruptly changes with one of the most baffling final acts of any film in the series. In a way, it would've been easier to accept and move on from an effort that was mostly a mess from beginning to end — looking at you, "Captain America: Brave New World." But the notion that this reboot comes oh so close to perfection only makes its lackluster aspects feel all the more glaring. For the skeptics and jaded fans among us, this is pretty much the self-contained, visually distinctive, and straightforward story we've been asking for ever since "Avengers: Endgame." Instead, we're left with the bitter aftertaste of a well-intentioned and mostly great movie face-planting at the final stretch, right at the moment we needed it to soar.