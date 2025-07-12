James Gunn's Superman Saw The Immigrant Backlash Coming – And The Movie Has The Perfect Response

This article contains major, Krypton-sized spoilers for "Superman."

If the Man of Steel is meant to reflect the world we're living in today, it's only fitting that the most quintessentially 2025 thing ever ended up happening with the newest reboot: "Superman" got cancelled. More accurately, the DC blockbuster became the subject of the most tired, predictable, bad-faith "controversy" that political pundits and grifters could possibly drum up out of thin air. Writer/director James Gunn, certainly not unfamiliar with drama himself, recently made waves for claiming that Superman is, in fact, an immigrant. As a character very clearly defined by his Kryptonian origins versus his eternal struggle to fit in among humans on Earth, Superman's diaspora parallels are as fundamental and well-established as comic book backstories get. Unfortunately, by coming right out and stating this fact aloud, Gunn underestimated the Right-wing Outrage Industrial Complex's unique ability to turn even the most banal observation into grist for the online content mill.

Or did he? Not only does "Superman" live up to its billing as a charming crowd-pleaser, as /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here, but its most effective gambit also ends up being its most prescient one. Long before he ever stepped into this supposed quagmire by — and we can't emphasize this enough — stating the obvious, Gunn built the entire screenplay around one key, pivotal moment. After spending much of the first hour portraying Kal-El (David Corenswet) as an unstoppable force for good, motivated in large part by the message of hope his Kryptonian parents left for him, the film drops its biggest and boldest twist yet: His parents actually saved him from the destruction of his home world and sent him to Earth in order to mercilessly rule over humanity, not to save it. Of course, it's only a matter of time before Nicholas Hoult's dastardly Lex Luthor discovers this and unleashes such incriminating knowledge upon the world to ruin Supes' image. In the simplest terms, this is a movie about Superman getting cancelled.

More than that, however, it's a movie specifically filtered through the lens of Superman as a child of two worlds. Though imperfect for a variety of reasons that we'll get into, the immigrant metaphor mostly holds up as the most interesting aspect of this new take on the superhero. It's as if "Superman" saw the backlash coming — and delivered the ideal response.