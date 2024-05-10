Galactus Actor Ralph Ineson Is Already In The MCU (But Blink And You'll Miss Him)

"The Witch" and "The Green Knight" star Ralph Ineson is known for playing imposing, sometimes otherworldly figures (also: a love-to-hate-him character in the UK version of "The Office"), so it's only natural that he'll be playing a supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. News broke yesterday that Ineson has been cast as Galactus, the planet-eating god figure whom Jack Kirby and Stan Lee first introduced during a Fantastic Four run in the '60s. Galactus appeared in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" in 2007, but this time around, the character will return to a much more interconnected Marvel world beginning with Phase Six kickoff "The Fantastic Four."

Ineson may have just nabbed a major role in the long-running superhero franchise (we're hoping he'll fill the overarching villain void left by Jonathan Majors, though that's just speculation), but this actually isn't the first time he's appeared in an MCU film. A full decade ago, Ineson popped up briefly in "Guardians of the Galaxy," playing a Ravager pilot. A member of the crew of crooks captained by Michael Rooker's Yondu, the Ravager pilot appears in a couple scenes of the movie, but is definitely more of a background actor than a supporting character.

Honestly, on first glance, the Ravager Pilot appearance looks like it could be one of those or persistent internet myths, fake "fun facts," or confusing misidentifications, like when Mark Hamill was thought to be in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" Christmas special. The guy in the background of the most popularly circulated group shot of the Ravagers sort of looks like Ralph Ineson, but he's not instantly recognizable. Hell, a Daily Mail article from the time of the movie's filming seems to include a photo of him sitting in a chair on set that's simply captioned "an actor."