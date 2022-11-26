Nope, That's Not Mark Hamill In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned a reputation for major cameos, so when "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" dropped on Disney+ this week, it's no surprise that some eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted someone famous. The special, which follows Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) on their quest to find Star Lord (Chris Pratt) the perfect Christmas present, ended with a surprise musical performance from a special guest. But before the revelry gets started, a cheerfully decorated man who bears a striking resemblance to Mark Hamill can be seen taking a swig from the bottle.
But the actor's son has officially confirmed that Hamill did not make an appearance. Nathan Hamill has now tweeted a picture of the man in question, along with the caption, "That's not @MarkHamill #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial." Further, a Twitter user named Cynn Smith — who was himself a background performer in the holiday special — responded to Nathan Hamill's post by identifying the actor as Troy Beecham, an actor who has appeared in the Adult Swim series "Tropical Cop Tales" and the TV series "Constantine." Beecham often performs alongside his identical twin, Roy Beecham, and they do bear an uncanny resemblance to Mark Hamill. If a "Star Wars" project ever calls for three Luke Skywalkers, Lucasfilm can save a bit of money on VFX.
A Mark Hamill cameo could still happen
You'd be forgiven for getting excited about a potential Hamill cameo, given that the "Star Wars" actor has spoken publicly about the idea of appearing in a future "Guardians of the Galaxy" project before. Back in 2018, the pair shared a bit of banter on Twitter, revealing that they're neighbors and talking about the idea of a Hamill cameo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." After Gunn publicly invited Hamill over for a cup of coffee and a chat about a role, the actor responded, "I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor."
So while the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is apparently a Hamill-less affair, there's still always a chance we'll get to see the star in the third installment of Gunn's goofy space-set adventure trilogy next year. In the meantime, there's still plenty to love about the new one-off, including great music, holiday cheer, and a plotline that revolves around a different famous Earth actor playing himself.
As of publication time, Hamill and Gunn have not publicly commented on the debunked cameo. Hamill has most recently been heard as a voice actor in Netflix's "The Sandman" and Prime Video's "Invincible," and will appear next year in Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher" limited series. Gunn, meanwhile, just took on a major role at DC as co-chair and co-CEO of the newly created DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is available on Disney+.