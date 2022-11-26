Nope, That's Not Mark Hamill In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

You'd be forgiven for getting excited about a potential Hamill cameo, given that the "Star Wars" actor has spoken publicly about the idea of appearing in a future "Guardians of the Galaxy" project before. Back in 2018, the pair shared a bit of banter on Twitter, revealing that they're neighbors and talking about the idea of a Hamill cameo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." After Gunn publicly invited Hamill over for a cup of coffee and a chat about a role, the actor responded, "I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor."

So while the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is apparently a Hamill-less affair, there's still always a chance we'll get to see the star in the third installment of Gunn's goofy space-set adventure trilogy next year. In the meantime, there's still plenty to love about the new one-off, including great music, holiday cheer, and a plotline that revolves around a different famous Earth actor playing himself.

As of publication time, Hamill and Gunn have not publicly commented on the debunked cameo. Hamill has most recently been heard as a voice actor in Netflix's "The Sandman" and Prime Video's "Invincible," and will appear next year in Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher" limited series. Gunn, meanwhile, just took on a major role at DC as co-chair and co-CEO of the newly created DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran.

