10 Years Ago, Josh Trank's Fantastic Four Became Marvel's Most Impactful Box Office Flop

"I have never seen a confluence of events impact the opening of a movie so swiftly." Those are the words of Chris Aronson speaking to The New York Times in 2015. He was serving as Fox's president of domestic distribution and the movie he was referring to was director Josh Trank's ill-fated, much-maligned "Fantastic Four." It exists as a textbook example of the phrase "box office bomb." It was nothing shy of a disaster.

At the time, Fox was still in control of both the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" franchises as we were still a couple of years away from Disney swooping in to buy 21st Century Fox in a landmark $71.3 billion deal. The studio had made a reasonably successful "Fantastic Four" movie in 2005, with a panned, far less successful sequel, "The Rise of the Silver Surfer," following in 2007. Trank was tasked with reviving Marvel's first family on the big screen.

Despite his good intentions, this would go down as one of the most memorable and important box office flops in superhero movie history.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Fantastic Four" ahead of its 10th anniversary and as Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" makes its way to theaters. We'll go over how the movie came to be, what went down behind the scenes, what happened just ahead of the release, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?