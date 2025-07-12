25 Years Ago, Marvel Released Its Most Important Box Office Hit Ever

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Does it hurt?" Anna Paquin's Rogue asks Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 2000's "X-Men" as they sit in his pickup truck trekking across the snowy Canadian wilderness, referencing the claws she previously saw emerge from his hands. After a dramatic pause, Wolverine replies coldly with, "Every time."

It is easy to take a moment such as this for granted in the year 2025 after more than two decades of superhero dominance at the box office. That said, the line still packs a punch, and it perfectly distills why this movie was able to catch a wave and deliver Marvel its first honest to goodness, mainstream movie hit. In short? It treated these characters seriously.

Granted, 1998's "Blade" was also a decent hit for an R-rated vampire flick and, in turn, made this movie possible. All the same, superhero cinema as we know it is probably best measured by what came before "X-Men" and what came after. When we talk about watershed moments in the history of popular cinema, this is one for the ages. It was itself a big hit, but billions upon billions of box office dollars were made on its back.

In this weeks' Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "X-Men" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how Marvel had struggled to find mainstream success prior to this moment, how it differentiated itself from other superhero movies, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?