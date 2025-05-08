Marvel's X-Men Reboot Movie May Have Found A Director (And He's Perfect)

Given the rapturous response to "Thunderbolts*," it's no surprise that Marvel would be interested in Schreier taking on another team-based film for them. The choice also tracks given the buzz that the studio and the director had "an incredible experience" making "Thunderbolts," and that Marvel has been recently highly interested in keeping talent around rather than continually looking elsewhere. Not only were Joe and Anthony Russo brought back for "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," but Matt Shakman was given the helm of this summer's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" after making "WandaVision" a success for Disney+, and Destin Daniel Cretton is tackling the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," having proven himself on 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Keeping things in-house is nothing new for Marvel per se, of course, yet this practice of retaining filmmakers but moving them to different characters (as opposed to a direct sequel) is a recent development. We'll see how it pays off once "First Steps" hits theaters in a few months.

In the meantime, this proposed Schreier "X-Men" movie is full of mystery. Assuming that the old "X-Men" characters are either killed off or whisked away to another multiversal plane after the events of "Doomsday/Secret Wars," what could this new "X-Men" film be about, and which characters will be featured? Looking to the prior films and comics are not much help, especially since the X-Men are notorious for continually switching up their roster, both on-screen and on the page. Looking at "Thunderbolts*" for clues, we might speculate that Schreier might tap a few undersung or undervalued mutant characters for his movie, especially if Marvel wishes to emulate the underdog status of the "Thunderbolts" with the film.

Or maybe, should this new "X-Men" introduce a new Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and so on, Schreier is simply going to emphasize the underdog nature of a new batch of familiar mutants in a world which may or may not remember their multiversal counterparts. There's another, arguably more exciting possibility, too, which is that the introduction of these new X-Men (along with the Fantastic Four) could herald a reboot of the MCU in totality, allowing audiences who may have checked out over the last few years since "Avengers: Endgame" to jump back in. Whatever happens, the possibilities are numerous. After all, as someone once said, mutation is the key to our evolution, and it may end up being the same for the MCU.