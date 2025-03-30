Avengers: Doomsday Casting Suggests Several Possible Marvel Storylines

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Will "Avengers: Doomsday" have room for Doctor Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) himself? The film's casting announcement confirmed not only many MCU regulars but also the cast of the forthcoming "Fantastic Four: First Steps" and several returning faces from the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" films. Some major Marvel character absences suggest this may not even be the whole cast.

"Doomsday" is going to be a two-part film, like the last "Avengers" duology, "Infinity War" and "Endgame." We can guess pretty concretely what "Secret Wars" will be: Doom will achieve godly power and rule over a realm called Battleworld. In broad strokes, that's what both the original 1984 "Secret Wars" (by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton) and the 2015 one (by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic) are about.

But "Doomsday" is less easy to predict. Beyond it introducing Doom, and presumably setting the stage for "Secret Wars," other plot details are not quite clear. Now, there was quite a bit of build-up to the 2015 "Secret Wars." Hickman spent three years writing "Avengers" and "New Avengers" in tandem with one primary thread: the Multiverse was collapsing in events called Incursions, where two Earths merge and, unless one is destroyed, collide in mutual destruction.

Hickman's "Avengers" was about different groups working to try and stop the Incursions. The superheroes in the Illuminati slowly discovered there was no ethical way out of omnicide, Thanos' Cabal happily slaughtered world after world to preemptively stop Incursions, and alien women called "Black Swans" visited worlds during Incursions, spreading word of a "great destroyer," Rabum Alal.

Alal was eventually revealed to be Doom, and his alias was a misnomer: he was trying to preserve as much of reality as he could, not destroy it. How much of this will the MCU adapt? Probably little, but some films in the "Multiverse Saga" (such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") have mentioned the idea of Incursions. I would not be surprised if "Avengers: Doomsday" ends on a cliffhanger of an Incursion destroying the MCU's "Sacred Timeline," leading into a Doom-ruled Battleworld.

What story can lead to that point, and how does the film's confirmed cast hint at it?