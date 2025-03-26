Marvel Studios Could Give The X-Men What Fox Never Could – An Ending

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were buzzing around the world on March 26, as Marvel Studios slowly (and painfully) unveiled the cast of the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." The eagerly anticipated sequel will shift Robert Downey Jr. into villain mode, as the "Iron Man" actor is taking on the new MCU role of the villain known as Doctor Doom. Though most famous for tangling with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics, he's also frequently been at the center of nefarious plots that have caught the attention of the entire Avengers roster, and that's exactly what's going to happen in "Avengers: Doomsday," which will also set the table for "Avengers: Secret Wars," bringing an end to the Multiverse Saga.

While even Marvel's most loyal fans would probably agree that the Multiverse Saga has had many more missteps than the massively successful Infinity Saga that preceded it, plenty are still more than thrilled to see this massive cast of superheroes (and some villains) get back together for another blockbuster romp on the big screen. In fact, speaking as someone who has fallen out of love a bit with the MCU in recent years (though I still see every movie and TV series), I found myself pleased to see a certain selection of names among the long line of chairs revealed in the Marvel Studios announcement of the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, if only for one reason.

Joining many of the ongoing superheroes from previous Marvel movies (as well as the upcoming "Fantastic Four: First Steps") were "X-Men" franchise stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and even Channing Tatum, who made a surprise debut as Gambit in "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. Though we're missing some key talent, like Halle Berry as Storm and Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, Marvel Studios is clearly going all in on X-Men nostalgia. And if there's one thing that I'm happy to see the Multiverse Saga deliver in the MCU, it's a proper ending for Marvel's mighty mutants.

