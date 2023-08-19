Marvel's Kevin Feige Had A Sly X-Men Cameo You Would Have Never Noticed

Long before Kevin Feige transformed the blockbuster business via the miraculous 11-year Avengers saga that began with 2008's "Iron Man" and ended with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," he was an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner on non-superheroic fare like "Volcano" and "You've Got Mail." The USC film school grad had an encyclopedic knowledge of comics and "Star Wars," but everyone's got to start somewhere, and working for the wife of Richard Donner, the man who directed one of the greatest superhero hero movies of all time in 1979's "Superman," was a heck of a lot better than waiting tables at Barney's Beanery.

As fortune would have it, Lauren Shuler Donner had purchased the movie rights to Marvel Comics' ultra-popular X-Men, and, after years of development stumbles and false starts that saw folks as disparate as Russell Crowe, Bob Hoskins, and Glenn Danzig considered for the pivotal role of Wolverine, Donner finally got a big-screen adaptation greenlit at 20th Century Fox with Bryan Singer attached as director. Obviously, this worked out fairly well for all involved, but the most important beneficiary of the film's success might've been Feige.

And while he was still just an assistant during the production, meaning his input was minimal, he did make an onscreen contribution as an actor.