The Biggest Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Has Been Confirmed Thanks To An X-Men Actor

Kevin Feige's Marvel security lockdown has sprung a leak ... and the culprit isn't who you'd think it is. Normally, usual suspects like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland would be at the center of the latest spoiler controversy. And when it comes to what's likely to be the biggest blockbuster in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, one would think that the entire ensemble cast of "Avengers: Doomsday" would've signed NDAs and sworn oaths of secrecy and maybe even undergone a blood pact or two. Unfortunately, nobody informed returning "X-Men" actor and current "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming that this is all very, very serious business.

Cumming famously portrayed the mutant Kurt Wagner aka Nightcrawler in 2003's "X2: X-Men United," stealing the show in that White House invasion sequence as he teleported from one part of the building to another, and that endless "Doomsday" casting video confirmed his return (along with several other members of 20th Century Studios' original "X-Men" movies). So, fans were already aware that this event film would pit our usual MCU heroes and certain holdovers from the previous "X-Men" franchise in a giant mashup against the likes of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom ... but any other specifics about the plot have been kept under lock and key. Well, if only those Marvel snipers knew to keep someone as affable and charming as Cumming in their target sights.

The celebrated actor sat down for a recent interview and inadvertently revealed some pretty intriguing plot specifics about the upcoming film — such as the fact that the story will involve the Avengers (and the Fantastic Four) fighting the X-Men. Granted, it's more like confirmation of what everyone probably assumed already. Still, outside of a stray instance of leaked concept art, directors Joe and Anthony Russo and the rest of the movie's creative team have kept a pretty tight lid on things. We'll take whatever insights we can get at this point, though.