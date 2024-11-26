Why Hugh Jackman Replaced Dougray Scott As Marvel's Wolverine In X-Men
Hugh Jackman first began acting in the mid-1990s, securing supporting roles on various TV shows in Australia and winning awards for his performances in Australian productions of hit Broadway musicals. His first feature film was 1999's "Erskineville Kings," a drama about two brothers who return to their hometown to attend their father's funeral. Also in 1999, he starred in "Paperback Hero," a delightful comedy wherein Jackman played a tough-as-nail truck driver who, contrary to his personality, writes a hit romantic novel.
The following year, however, Jackman came to the world's attention playing Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, in Bryan Singer's superhero movie "X-Men." Jackman, unknown to American audiences, was instantly embraced as Wolverine, and he became a superstar overnight. He has gone on to play Wolverine in several additional films, and is now considered one of Hollywood's more reliable leading men. One can thank the casting directors on "X-Men" for bringing Jackman into the limelight.
And, as many know, it almost didn't happen. Actor Dougray Scott, star of "Ever After" and "Mission: Impossible II," had originally signed on to play Wolverine in "X-Men," and had every intention of doing so. It seems, though, that Scott ran into several snags that prevented him from playing the role. For one, playing the villain in "Mission: Impossible II" was taking longer than expected, as John Woo's actioner went far beyond its filming schedule. In a 2020 interview with The Telegraph (via Entertainment Weekly), Scott revealed that "Mission: Impossible" franchise star and producer Tom Cruise refused to let him leave production to go work on "X-Men" or any other film.
Dougray Scott's commitment to Mission: Impossible II caused him to miss out on playing Wolverine
Announcements of Scott's casting as Wolverine were made in Variety, and the outlet ominously explained that shooting for "X-Men" would begin the instant "Mission: Impossible II" was finished. The following October, however, Variety announced that Jackman was taking over the part, all due to a scheduling conflict. "Mission: Impossible II" was running behind, and Cruise wanted Scott nearby, so that was that for him. There were also reports that Scott had sustained a minor shoulder injury during a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Mission: Impossible II," requiring him to stay and recover.
Jackman, meanwhile, was convinced he wasn't going to be cast as Wolverine, recalling (via EW) that he got to talk to the screenwriter of "X-Men," and that he was very carefully directed during the audition. The actor didn't understand why he was under such scrutiny, knowing Scott had already been cast as the metal-clawed mutant. In his own words:
"He's just going, 'Quiet ... Quieter ... Quieter.' By the end, I couldn't even hear myself. [...] I could tell he was like, 'Why on my lunch hour am I auditioning some guy for a part that I've already cast?' He was pissed off."
Jackman also knew that, being 6'3", he was a full foot taller than Wolverine was depicted as being in X-Men comics, so he felt he didn't have the role. Producer Kevin Feige took Jackman out to dinner after the audition, and Jackman confessed to Feige that he knew he didn't have the part, so the dinner wouldn't be necessary. Jackman left the dinner thinking Feige was a nice man, and that Scott would have fun playing Wolverine.
Of course, Jackman got the part and became a superstar. Scott, meanwhile, may not enjoy the same high profile, but he has consistently acted in the 25 years since missing out on Wolverine, appearing in literally dozens of movies and TV shows. He most recently appeared in the BBC miniseries "Vigil," so he's not suffering.