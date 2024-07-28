Let's Talk About The Biggest Missed Opportunity In Deadpool & Wolverine

At the beginning of Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is informed that, thanks to a strange whim of cosmic fate, his entire timeline is unraveling. He is told that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) was a being of reality-shaping significance called an "anchor being," and when he died, his entire reality will begin to dissipate. Deadpool, distressed by this news, steals a reality-jumping widget and — in an amusing montage — cycles through many, many alternate universes, looking for a parallel Wolverine that would serve as an adequate replacement.

Most of the Wolverines are played by Hugh Jackman, albeit with very different personalities. One Wolverine is viciously animalistic and sports a wild mane of hair. Another is a comic-accurate three feet tall. In a bleak universe, Wolverine has been crucified on an "X" amid a field of bloody skulls. One of the Wolverines is played by celebrity guest Henry Cavill (Deadpool calls him Cavill-rine). These Wolverine variants will likely please deep-cut Marvel Comics fans who will recognize the designs and costumes from 50 years of the character's history.

One fun, obvious meta-joke, however, is not told, and it seemed like a missed opportunity. During this montage, it would have been rather funny to include a cameo from actor Dougray Scott as one of the alternate Wolverines. Those paying attention to the trades in the late months of 1999 will recall that Scott signed a multi-picture contract to play Wolverine in Bryan Singer's "X-Men" and beyond, but he had to pass on the role when his time on "Mission: Impossible 2" ran long. The then-unknown Jackman was chosen instead, and he became a worldwide superstar.

Scott, meanwhile, merely continued his career apace. He hasn't been hurting for work, but the lack of Wolverines on his résumé is often seen as a missed opportunity.