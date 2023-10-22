Patrick Stewart Witnessed Hugh Jackman's Life Change Forever On The Set Of X-Men

Many fans of Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men" likely already know this, but the role of Wolverine — the mysterious fast-healing brawler with switchblade knuckles — was originally supposed to go to Scottish actor Dougray Scott. Scott was already playing the villain in John Woo's "Mission: Impossible 2," and, quite unfortunately, shooting went over schedule, forcing Scott out of the superhero role. Auditions were hastily held for a replacement, and the filmmakers eventually found an unknown Australian actor named Hugh Jackman to take his place.

Jackman, many found, was perfect for the role. He was handsome and muscular but also managed to translate both Wolverine's toughness and his unexpected compassion to the big screen impeccably. Jackman also looked the part, sporting Wolverine's signature hairdo and sideburns handsomely. One can only imagine what Dougray Scott might have done with the role, but we can likely all agree that Jackman's performance defined Wolverine for a generation. Counting the upcoming "Deadpool 3," the actor would play the part in nine additional movies.

In "X-Men," newcomer Jackman starred alongside several more experienced actors such as Ian McKellan, Halle Berry, James Marsden, and, of course, Patrick Stewart. Stewart played the stern leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, and he and Jackman would go on to share a lot of screen time together over the course of several "X-Men" feature films. Stewart recalls welcoming the relative professional neophyte to the set when Jackman first arrived on set to do some final screen tests for Wolverine. Stewart was also lucky enough to see the young actor's reaction when he found out he got the role. Stewart recalled the experience in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir."