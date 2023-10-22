Patrick Stewart Witnessed Hugh Jackman's Life Change Forever On The Set Of X-Men
Many fans of Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men" likely already know this, but the role of Wolverine — the mysterious fast-healing brawler with switchblade knuckles — was originally supposed to go to Scottish actor Dougray Scott. Scott was already playing the villain in John Woo's "Mission: Impossible 2," and, quite unfortunately, shooting went over schedule, forcing Scott out of the superhero role. Auditions were hastily held for a replacement, and the filmmakers eventually found an unknown Australian actor named Hugh Jackman to take his place.
Jackman, many found, was perfect for the role. He was handsome and muscular but also managed to translate both Wolverine's toughness and his unexpected compassion to the big screen impeccably. Jackman also looked the part, sporting Wolverine's signature hairdo and sideburns handsomely. One can only imagine what Dougray Scott might have done with the role, but we can likely all agree that Jackman's performance defined Wolverine for a generation. Counting the upcoming "Deadpool 3," the actor would play the part in nine additional movies.
In "X-Men," newcomer Jackman starred alongside several more experienced actors such as Ian McKellan, Halle Berry, James Marsden, and, of course, Patrick Stewart. Stewart played the stern leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, and he and Jackman would go on to share a lot of screen time together over the course of several "X-Men" feature films. Stewart recalls welcoming the relative professional neophyte to the set when Jackman first arrived on set to do some final screen tests for Wolverine. Stewart was also lucky enough to see the young actor's reaction when he found out he got the role. Stewart recalled the experience in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir."
The intangible star quality
Patrick Stewart recalls arriving in Toronto to meet Halle Berry and James Marsden, and all of them were surprised to discover that Wolverine had not yet been cast; they all knew what a large role Wolverine was meant to play in both Singer's film and in the X-Men universe at large. The plan was to shoot as many non-Wolverine scenes as possible until an actor could be secured. Eventually, Hugh Jackman would come to the set. Stewart recalled meeting him:
"On the second day of shooting, while Ian, Halle, James, and I were sitting around drinking coffee and waiting for a lighting setup to be completed, a production assistant escorted a young man onto the soundstage and introduced him to us. He was a handsome, dark-haired fellow with a relaxed, amiable manner, and he explained that he had come to meet Bryan and be put on camera for a screen test."
Stewart recalls liking Jackman, and the entire cast recognized that the young Aussie had that ineffable "It" quality that some movie stars possess. Stewart, of course, had no hand in casting Wolverine, but it seemed they found someone he liked. Stewart wrote:
"We all took to him at once, and when he was called onto the set — for what turned out to be an audition for the part of Wolverine — each of us shook his hand and wished him well. In his absence, we discussed the new guy, who had asked us to call him Hugh. We were all rooting for him; he had that intangible star quality. But he also had a thick Australian accent. Would that disqualify him? We wondered if he would be able to cover it up, maybe by working with a dialogue coach.
'Well, you guys are never gonna see me again'
Patrick Stewart recalls waiting a half hour before Hugh Jackman returned from his private audition locale. It seems that Jackman was not confident, saying "Well, you guys are never gonna see me again." All of the actors present knew what it was like to be passed on for a role, and were ready to commiserate. But then everything changed on a dime. As Stewart wrote:
"We let out a collective groan and rose to console him. But right at that moment, Hugh was summoned by one of our producers into another meeting. 'Poor guy,' I said. 'I bet they're going to offer him a bit part as consolation.' We sat in gloom for a few minutes, pondering how brutal our business is. Then the same poor guy returned to our cluster of chairs with a dazed look on his face. The producer escorting him said to us, 'Ladies and gentlemen, meet Wolverine!'"
Jackman later admitted that he was already taking his first steps toward the airport, ready to go straight home when he felt he didn't get the part. Stewart recalls being relieved and elated that this charming young man would join the cast, and that hugs were exchanged. Jackman was taken straight to the wardrobe department to fit him with his superhero costume. The producers unwittingly played with Jackman's heart a little bit, but he ended up landing the part of a lifetime. As Stewart elucidated:
"Our business is not only brutal, but at times quite insane."
Indeed.