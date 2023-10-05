Patrick Stewart Is 'Gently Pushing' To Make A Star Trek: Picard Movie – And He's Selected The Director

Few living legends have done more to earn a happy and well-deserved retirement quite like Patrick Stewart, who devoted decades of his career to bringing Captain Jean-Luc Picard to life throughout various eras of the "Star Trek" franchise. (He did this even against the initial warnings of his bestie Ian McKellen, as we recently found out!) With age comes plaudits, a sense of fulfillment, and the comforting knowledge of a job well done ... and also, apparently, the ceaseless drive to keep the good times rolling.

The long-awaited final season of "Star Trek: Picard" only just wrapped up in a neat and tidy bow earlier this year, bringing the adventures of Picard and his beloved "The Next Generation" crew to a satisfying end, but don't tell that to the 83-year-old star of the show. Stewart may have guided the good Captain to what many Trekkies considered a proper conclusion, but he's as eager and willing as ever to tell yet another chapter in the story of Picard. This comes straight from the mouth of the actor himself — or, rather, his pen. Stewart recently published a new memoir of his life appropriately titled "Making It So: A Memoir" and, in one chapter, revealed that he's not quite ready to hang up the Starfleet uniform just yet.

When asked whether the finale of "Picard" truly closed the book on the fan-favorite "Trek" figure, Stewart had this to say:

"Most probably, but never say never. I am gently pushing Paramount to let us do one single 'Picard' movie. Not a 'Next Generation' movie, as we have already done four of those. This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we've seen it in 'Star Trek: Picard.'"

Oh, and he already knows exactly which director he'd prefer taking the reins.