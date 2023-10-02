The Original Star Trek: Picard Ending Revealed By Patrick Stewart

By the end of the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," the title character had been through quite a lot. He died and was resurrected in an android body. He traveled to alternate universe and was thrown back in time several centuries. He witnessed the opening of a portal into robot Cthulhu's dimension. He saw the Borg evolve into something benevolent. He reunited with Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) and discovered they had an adult son. So by the final scene of the series, when he and a group of old friends met in a bar for cocktails and a friendly round of poker, Picard had earned it.

Indeed, the scene of Picard, Crusher, Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michael Dorn), Data (Brent Spiner), and Geordi (LeVar Burton) all conversing, drinking, being friendly, and finally relaxing at the end of an adventure was more moving and exciting than any space battles or Enterprise resurrections that came before it. Finally, outside the auspices of the plot and beyond dealing with crises, these characters were merely allowed to be themselves.

Stewart, 83, recently released an autobiography called "Making It So: A Memoir," which detailed, at length, his acting experiences and his prolific career. Naturally, he included a chapter on the three years he spent making "Star Trek: Picard," including some mandates he required to return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard after 18 years, as well as what he liked about the production.

He also finally revealed a final scene — a short epilogue — that was supposed to come after the above-described barroom scene that would have added a small spoonful of happiness into Picard's life as he rounded 110 (or thereabouts; the character's actual age is never said aloud).