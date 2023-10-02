Jonathan Frakes Names His Dream Cast For Star Trek: Legacy

At the conclusion of the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," after the villains had been defeated, showrunner Terry Matalas had properly and carefully set up another "Star Trek" spinoff series, should Paramount+ have wanted it. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) had received a posthumous recommendation for a captaincy from her late commanding officer Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) and was put in command of the U.S.S. Titan-A, now newly rechristened the U.S.S. Enterprise-G. One can perhaps assume that the rechristening was a special favor for the aging Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) now over 100 and happy to have a legacy.

Also serving on the Enterprise-G were a raft of characters seen throughout "Picard," most notably Seven's ex-girlfriend Raffi (Michelle Hurd), who would serve as her first officer. Picard's adult son Jack (Ed Speleers) was hastened through Starfleet Academy and was already serving as an ensign. Also onboard were the Titan's other senior staff, including Lieutenant Matthew Arliss Mura (Joseph Lee), Ensign Kova Rin Esmar (Jin Maley), Ensign Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharp Chestnutt), and Dr. Ohk (Tiffany Shepis). Matalas has made no secret of the fact that he would love to feature this crew and the Enterprise-G in a series he would call "Star Trek: Legacy."

In a recent StarTrek.com interview with Jonathan Frakes, longtime "Star Trek" actor and prolific TV director, the veteran talked a little bit about who he would like to see on any potential versions of "Star Trek: Legacy." Naturally, Will Riker — the character Frakes first played on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987 — would be a regular on the show. In Frakes' vision, Riker would be an admiral and a liaison to the show's younger characters, like Charlie in "Charlie's Angels."