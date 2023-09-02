X-Men's Hugh Jackman & Halle Berry Built Their Own Backstory For Storm & Wolverine

The character of Wolverine, the mysterious vigilante with switchblade knuckles, first appeared in Marvel Comics in October of 1974. He was originally conceived as a foe for the Incredible Hulk, but soon began appearing regularly in the pages of X-Men comics, becoming a core member of the team. Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. the superheroine Storm, first appeared in "Giant Size X-Men" #1 in May of 1975. Storm, true to her name, could control the weather with her mind. It seems to me that, of these two characters, the latter is far more impressive. I would rather have the very elements at my command than mere retractable knives hidden in my forearms. To this day, however, Wolverine remains the more popular character.

Naturally, both characters — being over 45 years old — have backgrounds replete with complex mythology and specific origin points well-known to superhero fans. Most "X-Men" readers will be able to tell you long and complex stories as to where Storm and Wolverine have both been for the last several decades, not to mention any parallel universe counterparts they may have.

In Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men," Storm was played by Halle Berry and Wolverine was played by then-newcomer Hugh Jackman. The movie versions of the X-Men were altered slightly from their counterparts on the printed page; the X-Men costumes were changed from colorful velour to hip black leather, and their roles and ages were reworked to make for more interesting friendships and relationships.

When it came to creating their characters, Berry and Jackman largely eschewed many decades of comic book lore, choosing instead to invent Storm and Logan/Wolverine from scratch. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the two actors revealed their own invented backstories ... including an illicit affair Storm had with Wolverine.