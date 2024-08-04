X-Men Comic Writer Chris Claremont Had A Very Different Actor In Mind For Wolverine

The casting in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" movies was always a mixed bag. Some picks were perfect at bringing the comic character to life — Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, etc. Others were swings and misses — Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse (but really any actor would have struggled inside that makeup), etc. Then there were some in the middle — actors who didn't really match the character on paper but still worked well due to the strength of their performances, like Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Marvel first started pursuing an "X-Men" movie in the 1980s, more than a decade before it was finally released. In 1990, Stan Lee and longtime "X-Men" comic book writer Chris Claremont met with James Cameron about him directing the movie, but Cameron was more interested in a "Spider-Man" movie (which also fell through). When an "X-Men" film was still just a glimmer in Claremont's eye, he had his own ideas for the casting. He wrote the X-Men from 1975 to 1991, practically recreating the comics and characters from the ground up, so his ideas (while unrealized) came from a place of deep familiarity.

For one, Claremont wanted Angela Bassett to play Storm. That fits like a glove, doesn't it? Especially in the late '80s/early '90s. Bassett doesn't just have the screen presence and goddess looks to play Storm, she's got a contralto crafted to belt out lines like "Let them thunder, for I am lightning!"

Claremont has confirmed several times that he also envisioned the late Bob Hoskins playing Wolverine. Yes, that Bob Hoskins, the portly 5'4 British character actor most remember for playing Eddie Valiant in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"

Disney

If you only know Wolverine as Hugh Jackman played him, this probably seems like a bizarre pick. I, though, think Hoskins could've been an excellent choice for Logan as Claremont wrote him.