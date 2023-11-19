How Stan Lee And Spider-Man Ruined Plans For A James Cameron X-Men Movie

After eight live-action Spider-Man movies, the most recent of which made unbelievable profits, the webhead is well and truly established as an icon of the superhero genre. We all know how things started, with Sam Raimi's 2002 "Spider-Man" giving us our first proper live-action Spidey film. But things could have looked very different if James Cameron's Spider-Man movie ever got made.

There's been a lot written about the director's ill-fated "Spider-Man," which would have been a much more adult, R-rated experience than Raimi's effort. The script was peppered with profanity and featured a love scene between Peter Parker and Mary Jane, who were supposed to be played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Nikki Cox respectively. Cameron was working on the project after the now-shuttered Carolco, which produced multiple blockbusters including Cameron's own "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," acquired the rights to Spider-Man in 1990. Had the director followed through with the project, the history of Spidey on-screen would have looked a lot different.

But, as it turns out, there's more to the story. At the time Carolco acquired the rights to the web-slinger, Cameron was already attached to another gestating Marvel project that would have seen the X-Men brought to the big screen a whole lot sooner than with Bryan Singer's "X-Men" in 2000. Unfortunately, it seems that this particular project wasn't killed by any studios going bankrupt, but rather by Cameron himself and his eagerness to direct a Spider-Man movie.