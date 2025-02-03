The Forgotten '90s Captain America Movie Was A Disaster (Or Was It?)

"Captain America: New World Order" is just a couple weeks away, bringing the star-spangled man back to the big screen in his own solo venture in nearly a decade. Of course, it will be Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wearing the suit and throwing the shield this time, rather than Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Regardless, any Marvel Cinematic Universe sub-series getting a fourth installment is a big deal ... although there have been more feature-length "Captain America" movies than just the ones produced by Marvel Studios.

Yup, today we're talking about 1990's "Captain America," the $3-million feature directed by late B-movie legend Albert Pyun. Although the film was conceived as a theatrical release, those plans changed when the production hit financial problems, leading to a direct-to-video rollout. A planned $40-million budget was canceled late in planning, dooming the project from the start. These days, the film is seen as little more than a hilarious curiosity, as well as an example of what horrible comic book films looked like before the 21st century.

That said, a bit of renewed interest in the film has surfaced recently with the reveal of an alternate cut — one made public by filmmaker and film historian Justin Decloux. This cut, closer to Pyun's original vision, is wildly different, but does it make "Captain America" any less of a mess? Let's get into it.