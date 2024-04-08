The Correct Order To Watch The Captain America Movies

Joe Simon and Jack Kirby created Captain America in 1940 as a symbol of American propaganda. Enhanced by a powerful steroid, Steve Rogers was given over to the American military, given a colorful, American flag costume, and ordered to pummel Nazis. Indeed, on the cover of "Captain America Comics" #1, Steve can be seen punching Adolf Hitler in the face (an image that, sadly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not have the temerity to recreate). After WWII ended, Captain America has been adrift in Marvel Comics, only finding usefulness as the leader of a ragtag group of other superbeings. It's astonishing how successful the character has been in the last 60 years or so, given that he clearly exists as a still-living relic of the Greatest Generation.

In 1944, Captain America first appeared in cinemas as the star of a 15-part Republic Pictures serial starring Dick Purcell. The character was altered dramatically for the serial, however. Instead of a weakling soldier named Steve Roger enhanced by steroids, Captain American was now an attorney named Grant Gardner who merely moonlit as a masked vigilante. The Marvel Comics version of Captain America wouldn't return until a 1979 TV movie, but would appear earlier as an ironic version of himself (Peter Fonda) in Dennis Hopper's 1969 film "Easy Rider," a film that exists as a criticism of the hoo-rah patriotism Captain America represented. For today's purposes, "Easy Rider" counts as a Captain America movie.

Starting in 2011, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured Cap regularly in their high-budget movies. The character, played by Chris Evans, starred in seven features and had cameos in three others (four if you count the time Loki turned into him). A new MCU film is due in 2025.

All told, there are 16 Captain America movies.