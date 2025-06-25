Why The 2015 Fantastic Four Movie Flopped, According To The Screenwriter

The one fond memory I have from watching the 2015 "Fantastic Four" reboot in theaters was a moment in the end credits. At one point the screen read, "The making and authorized distribution of this film supported over 15,000 jobs." This inspired a guy in the back of the theater to loudly say, "Well, at least something good came out of this movie!"

The comment was met with laughs from people still in the theater, because we were all pretty much in agreement: "Fantastic Four" was not good. It was a big bland nothing of a movie, one that served as yet another example of 20th Century Fox not being able to take advantage of any of the beloved comic book characters they had the rights to. With both critics and regular viewers, "Fantastic Four" flopped so badly that nobody was surprised at all when the studio never made a sequel. The "Fantastic Four" movie franchise was quietly shelved once again, with fans having to wait until the upcoming MCU reboot to find out if the third time's the charm.

Jeremy Slater, a screenwriter for the film who went on to write for the "Moon Knight" miniseries and "Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire," seems to be under no illusions about the movie's failure. In a recent interview, Slater talked about what he thinks went wrong with the production. The main issue? He wanted to do "The Avengers" a bit too much. As he explained: