The 15 Worst Things Marvel's Galactus Has Ever Done

Galactus is one of the most terrifying Marvel villains in history. With his enormous stature and signature purple helmet, Galactus traverses the universe looking for planets to consume with the aid of one of his trusted heralds – typically the Silver Surfer. He's been part of some of the best Fantastic Four comics ever made because when Galactus is around, no one is safe.

Even with his legacy, Galactus is generally portrayed as more of a force of nature than a malevolent entity at the end of the day. Consuming planets helps maintain a more balanced order in the universe, and in "Fantastic Four" #262 from writer/artist John Byrne, Reed Richards gets put on trial for sparing Galactus' life. Richards is found innocent of any crimes because Galactus is a necessary yet destructive power that reality requires. In a sense, he's cursed to end civilizations so that other places may prosper.

Of course, Galactus isn't always presented as a sorrowful figure eating planets because he has to. He can still be downright vengeful when he wants to be, and there are certainly ample comic and film moments that show Galactus at his very worst.