The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fixed A Mistake Marvel Fans Have Been Mad About For 18 Years

Turning Ebon Moss-Bachrach into gravel and setting fire to Joseph Quinn is one thing, but the biggest challenge that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" faces involves one of Marvel's most powerful villains: Galactus (voiced by Ralph Ineson). With the doors to the Baxter Building now open, the new trailer showed us what the Devourer of Worlds looks like — well, his silhouette and the back of his noggin, at least. Sure, it would have been awesome to catch a full glimpse of our new team of heroes going head-to-massive-head with the Devourer of Worlds, or maybe even a snippet of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) getting blown away by Ineson's world-rattling rasp. However, let's never forget that it could have been a whole lot worse. We might have been met with yet another giant Thanos-colored fart pretending to be one of the most terrifying entities in the universe.

Thankfully, fans can rest easy knowing we won't see a repeat of Galactus being presented as giant smog like in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Instead, judging by the new teaser trailer, one of the biggest and baddest villains in Marvel history will receive the treatment he deserves. We just hope he avoids the mistakes that the last iteration of Galactus faced back in 2007 in what remains one of the best but frustrating "Fantastic Four" movies to date.