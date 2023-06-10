Annihilus Was Almost Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Villain And Rocket's Creator

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has always considered Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) as the true star of his trilogy. "Vol. 3," which cemented Rocket at the trilogy's soul, finally delved into his long hinted-at origin; he was a terrestrial Racoon experimented on by mad scientist the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

"Vol. 3" will be Gunn's final rodeo with Marvel Studios in the near future — he's currently working on jumpstarting the DC Universe. Though it's a satisfying conclusion for the main cast, Gunn didn't get to use every toy he wanted to before his exit. He said in 2017, when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" came out, that he would like to feature the villain Annihilus. Between Ronan The Accuser (Lee Pace) in the first film and Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) in "Vol. 2," Gunn clearly has a soft spot for cosmic Jack Kirby villains.

The first two "Guardians" films were made before the 20th Century Fox/Disney merger when Marvel reclaimed the film rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Annihilus is most associated with the Fantastic Four, ergo he was off-limits before then — but not during the production of "Vol. 3."

Gunn recently confirmed on Twitter with a blunt "Yes" that he considered Annihilus as the villain of "Vol. 3." If he had been, then he would've been Rocket's creator instead of the High Evolutionary.