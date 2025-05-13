Two Star Trek Legends Worked On Marvel's Most Underrated Animated Series

Marvel Comics made their way onto the realm of animated TV frequently, beginning way back in 1966 with the anthology series "The Marvel Super Heroes." The following year, Hanna-Barbera made a "Fantastic Four" animated series, and the company was off to the races. Marvel shows were met with only fitful success and popularity, however. Many youths recall the celebrated "X-Men" TV series from 1992, but fewer likely remember the 1979 series "Fred and Barney Meet the Thing," or the "Fantastic Four" and "Iron Man" shows from 1994.

Advertisement

It's important to remember that the popularity of "Spider-Man" (1994) and "X-Men: Evolution" (2000) are aberrations. The bulk of Marvel animated shows have historically flopped. After the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sheer volume of Marvel animated shows increased exponentially, and now it's hard to keep track of it all. Many, many animated shows, both good and bad, kind of fell through the cracks. Many still await rediscovery.

Case in point: in 1998, Larry Brody developed Stan Lee's and Jack Kirby's cosmic adventurer the Silver Surfer into a highly stylized and sharply written Saturday morning cartoon show that aired on Fox Kids. The series used a combination of cel animation and CGI to look as much like Jack Kirby's original art style as possible, sporting thick, dark shadows and bold, sharp-lined character designs. The series felt classical, hearkening back to the boldly philosophical era of Marvel's psychedelic '60s and '70s. There were references to Isaac Asimov. It had complex sci-fi stories and a downbeat tone that was weirdly appealing, and definitely more sophisticated than the Marvel stories on other shows.

Advertisement

The show's classicism may be attributable to some of its writing staff. Harlan Ellison is credited as a story writer on one episode, as is D.C. Fontana, the longtime "Star Trek" contributor. "Silver Surfer" had the same vibe as early "Star Trek" episodes.