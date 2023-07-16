Q's Introduction In Star Trek: The Next Generation Had A More Nefarious Purpose Behind The Scenes

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry is often admired for envisioning a hopeful future for humanity, but when it came to asserting control over his projects, he tended to greedily hoard as much as he could. Infamously, Roddenberry wrote lyrics — bad ones — for the original "Star Trek" theme song, merely so he could be considered a co-author. That way, he would be allowed to collect royalties on the music composed by Alexander Courage.

In the mid-1980s, Roddenberry was smarting. 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" wasn't the massive hit or critical darling that Paramount had hoped, and Roddenberry was unofficially barred from participating in any further "Star Trek" feature films. That "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" were all bigger hits likely dealt a massive blow to Roddenberry's already-fragile ego. Hence, while developing "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1986, Roddenberry notoriously became a complete tartar, often trying to take control of the project away from anyone who might have any kind of agency.

Those familiar with the origins of "Next Generation" have also likely heard the name Leonard Maizlish, Roddenberry's personal lawyer, bandied about. Maizlish was known to sneak into offices and re-write scripts that had already been approved. To what end, no one entirely knows. Either Roddenberry was sending Maizlish on devious reconnaissance missions, or Maizlish was trying to take control of "Star Trek" for his own notorious reasons.

In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, several writers and producers reveal that Roddenberry may have invented the godlike character Q as a way to stiff writer D.C. Fontana out of a bonus.