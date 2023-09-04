The X-Men: Evolution Finale Explained: A Peek Into Comic History

The finale of "X-Men: Evolution" — titled "Ascension" — is mostly a triumphant one. The eponymous team successfully defeats En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse, sending the villain spiraling through the limbo of time. In the process, they stop his plan to turn all of mankind into mutants (and kill those who can't "ascend" in the process) and rescue Apocalypse's brainwashed Horsemen (Professor X, Storm, Magneto, and Mystique). Left without their mentor in their darkest hour, the teenage X-Men prove themselves more than mere students: true heroes.

The creators had plans for more before "Evolution" was canceled, and the closing moments reflect that. Professor X reveals that he glimpsed their shared futures in the mind of Apocalypse and that while the X-Men will endure, not all days ahead are happy ones. Thus, the series ends on a mood halfway between uplifting and melancholy.

The minute-long montage can't help but feel like a glimpse of the season 5 that never was, a last-ditch effort by the "Evolution" team to adapt storylines they hadn't gotten to yet. Which storylines, you ask?