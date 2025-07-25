How The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sets Up Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday

Major spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" follow.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set in a world separate from most other Marvel Studios' movies. Earth-828, specifically, which resembles a futuristic version of the 1960s where all the decade's pulp sci-fi came true. "First Steps" benefits from this isolation; it's one of the most complete-feeling Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in a long time. It begins, proceeds, and ends on its own terms.

But we knew the Fantastic Four are on the cast list for next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" — Doctor Doom is the Four's nemesis. Besides introducing the Four and their newest member, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) baby Franklin Richards, the movie is light on any "Doomsday" set-up. Until the post-credits scene, anyway.

The movie jumps ahead four years, so Franklin is now a toddler. Sue is reading to him; when she steps out of the room to get another book, something teleports in. Sue re-enters the room and her jaw drops; a silent figure in a green cloak looms over her son, holding a metal mask in one hand. Despite "First Steps" director Matt Shakman previously denying it, Doctor Doom is in the movie ... for about five seconds.

Doom's brief appearance offers only more questions about "Doomsday." Doom appears to be played by a stand-in during "First Steps," so the jury is still out on what Robert Downey Jr. will bring to the part. Is Downey playing the Victor von Doom from Earth-828? Has he fought the Fantastic Four before, or is this how they learn Reed's old college rival is the world's greatest super-villain?

Moreover, what does Doom want, why does he want it, and how does Franklin factor in?