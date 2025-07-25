How The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sets Up Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday
Major spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" follow.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set in a world separate from most other Marvel Studios' movies. Earth-828, specifically, which resembles a futuristic version of the 1960s where all the decade's pulp sci-fi came true. "First Steps" benefits from this isolation; it's one of the most complete-feeling Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in a long time. It begins, proceeds, and ends on its own terms.
But we knew the Fantastic Four are on the cast list for next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" — Doctor Doom is the Four's nemesis. Besides introducing the Four and their newest member, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) baby Franklin Richards, the movie is light on any "Doomsday" set-up. Until the post-credits scene, anyway.
The movie jumps ahead four years, so Franklin is now a toddler. Sue is reading to him; when she steps out of the room to get another book, something teleports in. Sue re-enters the room and her jaw drops; a silent figure in a green cloak looms over her son, holding a metal mask in one hand. Despite "First Steps" director Matt Shakman previously denying it, Doctor Doom is in the movie ... for about five seconds.
Doom's brief appearance offers only more questions about "Doomsday." Doom appears to be played by a stand-in during "First Steps," so the jury is still out on what Robert Downey Jr. will bring to the part. Is Downey playing the Victor von Doom from Earth-828? Has he fought the Fantastic Four before, or is this how they learn Reed's old college rival is the world's greatest super-villain?
Moreover, what does Doom want, why does he want it, and how does Franklin factor in?
The Marvelous powers of Franklin Richards in Fantastic Four, explained
In Marvel Comics, Franklin Richards is an immensely powerful mutant who can alter reality itself. This comes from the cosmic ray-mutated genes he inherited from his parents. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" depicts Franklin in the same way; his powerful potential is the driving force of the movie.
The villain of "First Steps" is Galactus (Ralph Ineson), the Devourer of Worlds. After living for billions of years, Galactus now wants only to rest — and he thinks Franklin's Power Cosmic means that the boy can take his place maintaining universal balance. Granted, Franklin only shows these powers once; in the climax, when he brings his mom back to life with a touch.
The obvious assumption is now Doom wants Franklin too. (Presumably, Franklin has gotten a bit more practice using his powers too.) While Doom is not above kidnapping his enemies' children, his interest in Franklin likely isn't just about hurting Reed.
"Doomsday" is only the beginning of a two-part story that will conclude in "Avengers: Secret Wars." That movie takes its title from two famous Marvel Comics: the 1984 "Secret Wars" written by Marvel's then Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter, drawn by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, and a 2015 spiritual remake by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic. The two "Secret Wars" comics differ a lot, but both feature Doom in a similar role.
In the 1984 book, a godlike alien called the Beyonder assembles Earth's greatest heroes and villains on alien planet Battleworld to fight for his amusement. Doom usurps the Beyonder's powers, becoming the story's final villain. In the 2015 "Secret Wars," the whole race of Beyonders is trying to destroy the multiverse to clear the way for something new; Doom is working to stop them. With the help of Doctor Strange and Molecule Man, Doom kills the Beyonders and uses their power to make a new Battleworld that he rules as God Emperor.
Franklin Storm could be the key to God Emperor Doom's power
I'd say the MCU "Secret Wars" is going to have Doom ruling Battleworld somehow. Previously, we've speculated that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) might fill in for the Beyonder (as the ultimate power in the multiverse who Doom overthrows), and the Sentry (Lewis Pullman) for Molecule Man (as the one manipulating reality to hold Battleworld together). "First Steps" suggests another possibility; Franklin will play both roles, with Doom either manipulating Franklin or absorbing his power.
In the 2015 "Secret Wars," Doom's royal family are versions of Sue, Franklin, and Reed and Sue's daughter Valeria. Perhaps Downey's Doom will take Franklin to raise as his own? The story also climaxes with Molecule Man (who held the Beyonders' power like a battery) retracting the power he gave to Doom and giving it to Reed. It'll be extra-fitting if, in the movie, it's Reed's son who bestows his father with that power.
Note how while we don't see Doom's face in the "First Steps" post-credits scene, Franklin does. Doom typically never removes his mask, so he could be trying to build trust with the boy by showing him his scarred face. That then leads to the elephant in the room, that being how Doom is played by the same actor who once played the MCU's lynchpin Tony Stark.
In the 1984 "Secret Wars," Doom heals his scarred face after he takes the Beyonder's power. The opening page of "Secret Wars" #11 is a dramatic close-up of Doom removing his mask and revealing his healed, handsome face.
Picture this: for most of "Avengers: Doomsday," Doom is masked and, when he isn't, he's so scarred that you can't recognize the actor underneath the make-up. Then once he ascends to godhood and heals himself, he removes the mask, revealing RDJ's unblemished face. The (casual) audience and Avengers will both reel in shock that their enemy wears the face of an old friend.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is now playing in theaters.