Is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom In Fantastic Four: First Steps? Here's What The Director Says

Doctor Doom is one of the most noteworthy and beloved villains ever to grace the pages of a comic book. While he's become a larger fixture in the larger Marvel Comics universe over the decades since his creation, Victor Von Doom is most closely associated with the Fantastic Four as their arch-nemesis. Naturally, that will lead certain fans to wonder if former "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is going to appear in this summer's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Well, director Matt Shakman has weighed in on the topic multiple times, and his answers don't leave much room for interpretation.

Shakman, who is best known for his work on "WandaVision," spoke with Entertainment Weekly back in April, previewing the much-anticipated "Fantastic Four" reboot within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When addressing the Doctor Doom of it all (or lack thereof), Shakman made it pretty clear the esteemed evil-doer won't be the focus of his movie. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Doom's a great character, but he takes up a lot of air. Other film adaptations have done both an origin story and Doom. We're doing neither, and that allows us to look at them from a fresh perspective."

Indeed, Doctor Doom was the primary villain in 2005's "Fantastic Four," a movie Downey actually auditioned for well before he went on to become the MCU's Tony Stark. The character also appeared in the film's 2007 follow-up, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," before serving as a fixture in 2015's much-maligned "Fantastic Four" reboot, so it's obvious Shakman wanted to divert from that. To make that crystal clear, Shakman was even more blunt when he spoke with Empire Magazine more recently (via Game Rant), stating, "Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my preview."