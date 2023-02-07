Why Director Matt Shakman Swapped Franchises From Star Trek To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Director Matt Shakman has, in his decades-long directing career, amassed quite the pop culture imprimatur. He began as a child actor, having appeared as a regular on the 1988 "Growing Pains" spin-off, "Just the Ten of Us." As a kid, he had guest spots on multiple ultra-popular shows, including "Diff'rent Strokes," "Night Court," and "The Facts of Life." He retired from acting to attend college, afterward beginning a career in TV directing. Throughout the '00s, he helmed multiple single episodes of just about every popular show on TV, from "Judging Amy" and "Boston Legal" to "Six Feet Under." He directed five episodes of "Psych" and five episodes of "House" before landing the plum gig of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in 2007. He was behind 43 episodes of that show.

Shakman kept working on popular shows throughout the 2010s, and listing his credits here would take far too long. Needless to say, in 2021, he directed all nine episodes of the widely seen Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries "WandaVision." Shakman's long and varied career likely prepared him well for that show, as each episode was filmed in the style of a sitcom from a different decade.

Shakman has, it seems, become a hot commodity in recent years. In August of 2022, it was announced that he would be directing the upcoming superhero blockbuster "Fantastic Four," currently scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. Shakman, in a recent conversation with The Wrap, announced that he was happy to be working on "Fantastic Four." So much so, in fact, that he walked away from a potential gig directing a new "Star Trek" feature film in order to do that. MCU fans may cheer, but Trekkies winced. Shakman explained his reasoning, and how he really loves both franchises.