Matt Shakman No Longer Directing Star Trek 4

This is yet another bump in the road for the "Star Trek" franchise starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Karl Urban, and Simon Pegg. A fourth installment was once in the works years ago with a time travel storyline that would have brought Chris Hemsworth back into the fray as Captain James T. Kirk's father George, who appeared in the opening sequence of the first movie in the "Star Trek" reboot back in 2008. But complicated negotiations with the cast resulted in the project falling apart. Since then, there have also been attempts by Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley to get different "Star Trek" movies off the ground, but neither of them came to fruition.

As of now, "Star Trek 4" needs a new director. Since Paramount Pictures had made "Star Trek 4" a high priority, they're likely already looking for a replacement. Hopefully, it's not just a gun for hire who will bend to the will of the studio, and it's a filmmaker who will bring something special to the final frontier. As of now, the project has a script from Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires ("Terminator: Dark Fate," "Avatar: The Way of Water"), with the previous version having been written by Lindsey Beer ("Godzilla vs. Kong") and Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel").

Here's hoping Paramount is able to wrangle a new director who will impress them as much as Shakman. If the studio keeps struggling to get a new "Trek" off the ground, Shakman could be finished with "Fantastic Four" and may be able to circle back around to "Star Trek." But we're betting there's a filmmaker out there waiting for a big opportunity like this. It's up to Paramount Pictures to make it so. (That's a "Star Trek" reference!)

As of now, "Star Trek 4" is slated for release on December 22, 2023, but we'll have to wait and see if this change in director results in a delay.