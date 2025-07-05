The Worst Things That Doctor Doom Has Ever Done To The Fantastic Four

Doctor Victor von Doom is the greatest super-villain in Marvel Comics (yes, Doom is greater than Thanos). He's such a great character that it's hard for writers to not use Doom. Hence, he has fought pretty much every major Marvel hero: Doom's fellow armored genius Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, the X-Men (during which times Storm has caught Doom's eye), Black Panther, Captain America, etc.

But von Doom's ire is reserved for the Fantastic Four above all else, especially that accursed Reed Richards. During their days at Empire State University, Doom was building a machine to breach the afterlife and contact his mother Cynthia. Reed warned him his calculations were slightly off but Victor refused to hear him. Then the machine blew up in Doom's face. How badly Doom was scarred by this explosion varies, but he's hidden his face behind an iron mask since. He's also convinced himself that a jealous Reed sabotaged the machine and is out to destroy Reed to repay his old classmate for "ruining" him.

Of course, in his heart of hearts, Doom knows Reed did no such thing. Victor just can't stand that Reed Richards makes Doctor Doom only the second smartest man in the world. Instead of using his genius to help mankind, Doom pours most of his energy in destroying the Fantastic Four.

If Doom wakes up and his first thoughts aren't of ways to screw with Richards, then it's not a day ending in "Y." Everything else Doom values, from the people he loves to his subjects in his domain of Latveria to his own purported sense of honor, stand second to his grudge. In the words of comics writer Mark Waid:

"[Doom] would tear the head off a newborn baby and eat it like an apple while his mother watched if it would somehow prove he were smarter than Reed."

Doom hasn't actually done anything quite as vile in his vendetta against the Fantastic Four, but he's come close.