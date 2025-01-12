Doctor Doom Vs Thanos: Who Is The Strongest Marvel Villain?

Goodbye Thanos, hello Doctor Doom. Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and brought every piece of Marvel under its umbrella, nerds everywhere have been clamoring for Doctor Doom to trade punches with Iron Man. Little did they suspect the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doom, set to be the main villain of 2026's "Avengers: Secret Wars," would be played by the same guy as Iron Man.

The MCU is all about escalation, so does that mean Doom is an even greater threat than Thanos? If the Tin Tyrant dueled the Mad Titan, who would win?

I'm calling on my man Stan: "The person who'd win in a fight is the person the script writer wants to win! These are fictitious characters! The writer can do whatever he wants with them, so stop asking those bonehead questions!"

For example, let's look at "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" season 2, "The Private War of Doctor Doom" where Doom single-handedly beats the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Does this make Doom "canonically" stronger than them? Does this mean the "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" Doom is stronger than the comics one, who has often been defeated by these teams? No, Doom wins easily because it's his first episode and the writers, having built him up as a big kahuna, want his actions to live up to their words. It's classic wrestling logic — that scene doesn't "prove" anything about "power levels," it only proves the writer was a Doctor Doom fan and wanted him to look badass.

But if you need a close-to-definitive answer on who's "stronger" — it's Thanos. Doom, though clad in armor and a formidable scientist and sorcerer, is a human being. Thanos is an immortal Titan, taller and stronger than any living person. Let's use this quote from "Justice League Unlimited," where Darkseid (the original inspiration for Thanos) has just laid Superman low and boasts: "Super or otherwise, you are merely a man ... and I am a god!" The same principle applies here.

But there's more to a good villain than how "strong" they are (which, again, is impossible to quantify anyway). Doom and Thanos are awe-inspiring, larger-than-life villains, but they're also both tragic characters in the classical sense; powerful men undone by a fatal flaw. Doom needs to prove he is a greater man than Reed Richards, just as Thanos needs to win the heart of Lady Death. That's why they've endured for decades on the funny pages and were deemed worthy to be adapted into blockbuster villains.