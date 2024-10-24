Marvel's Agatha All Along Episode 7 Reveals The True Identity Of Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" and Marvel's comic books.

The quality of a yet-to-be-unveiled season finale often hinges on a show's penultimate episode, and "Agatha All Along" seems to have knocked it out of the park with episode 7, "Death's Hand in Mine." Technically, two more episodes are left to be aired, but as episodes 8 and 9 will drop together as a part of the story's final stretch, it remains to be seen how the narrative pans out in a structural sense. Anyhow, episode 7 does something intriguing by subverting the linear flow of the story, making these changes integral to Lilia (the brilliant Patti LuPone), who finally embraces her true potential as a divination witch and embraces death, realizing that it comes for us all. Midway through her epiphany, however, Lilia learns that Death is none other than Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), with some of the flashbacks recontextualizing our understanding of the character and what role she might end up playing on the Witches' Road.

The fact that Rio is Death — a reinterpretation of Lady Death from the Marvel Comics — has been a working theory since Rio's first appearance, and the clues were subtly scattered throughout the episode leading up to the tragic demise of Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn). However, a blatant confirmation allows us to better understand Rio's motives, her relationship with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), and why her presence is so vital to the journey on the Witches' Road. Lilia puts together the puzzle almost instantly: she remembers how Rio told Agatha about her desire to collect "bodies" at one point and laughed fiendishly when the Ouija board spelled out DEATH during Agatha's trial. Moreover, Rio mysteriously disappeared after Alice died, probably because she had to guide her to the afterlife and due to the realization that her true identity would be revealed by the next trial, thanks to Lilia's abilities.

Before we theorize how and why Rio will rejoin the dwindling coven, though, let us look at Lady Death from Marvel's comics and how Rio is different from her comic book counterpart.