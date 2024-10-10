Agatha All Along's Big Character Death Needs Some Unpacking

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

Just when we thought that "Agatha All Along" would settle for an episodic trial pattern that would feed right into the finale, things get real serious and messy in the latest entry of the show, titled "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power." Featuring Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) trial on the Witches' Road, the episode concludes with a highly-anticipated reveal: Teen (Joe Locke) is Billy Kaplan/Maximoff, and his powers are something to watch out for, given his heritage. The impetus behind this identity reveal lies in the events that occur during the trial, where Agatha's mother, Evanora Harkness (Kate Forbes), possesses her with the intention of keeping her inside the road forever. The root of Agatha's trauma is revealed here, as it can be traced back to Evanora, who fostered enough hatred inside her child to push her towards embracing darkness as a means to instinctively protect herself.

Amid the chaos, where part of the coven wishes to punish Agatha for her transgressions and Teen wants to save her, Evanora attempts to possess Agatha for good but is stopped by the ever-proactive Alice (Ali Ahn), who is finally able to break her generational curse and channel fiery blasts of magic to push Evanora out of Agatha's body. However, for some yet-to-be-revealed reason, Agatha aggressively siphons Alice's power, completely draining her and leaving her dead. This is a shocking turn of events, cruel even for the show's lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek approach to its subject matter, as Alice was the only person in the coven who consistently helped everyone throughout this journey without any covert intentions, and deserved much more.

As Alice's body is left behind (and not buried), with only a seemingly unaffected Rio (Aubrey Plaza) lingering around her offscreen, the series also heavily leans into Rio being Lady Death, who stays behind to collect Alice's body as a part of her duties as a guide to the afterlife. Although Alice might end up returning somewhere down the line, let's talk about the gravity of her death in terms of the repercussions it's had on the characters, becoming an inadvertent catalyst for the group being torn apart and revealed for what it always has been.