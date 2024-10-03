Agatha All Along Episode 4 Takes Cues From An Amazon Prime Hit And One Of Rock's Biggest Legends

This article contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" season 1, episode 4 — "If I Can't Reach You Let My Song Teach You."

In the series premiere of Disney+ and Marvel's latest project "Agatha All Along," Kathryn Hahn turns in a pitch-perfect performance as Detective Agnes O'Connor, with the entire episode mimicking the HBO hit "Mare of Easttown" before the "TV magic" is stripped away to reveal that Agnes is actually Agatha, a now-powerless witch. In the third episode, the show offers up its own take on another HBO favorite, "Big Little Lies." So, what popular series does the fourth episode, titled "If I Can't Reach You Let My Song Teach You," reference? That would be "Daisy Jones & the Six," a huge Amazon Prime Video original based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

How and why does the show manage to pull off an homage to "Daisy Jones?" It's all thanks to Agatha's fellow witch Alice Wu-Gulliver, played by Ali Ahn. In the previous episode, as the coven all experienced terrifying visions of their fears, Alice saw her late mother Lorna (Elizabeth Anweis), who tells her daughter something horrifying and cryptic: "It's my turn, it's going to kill me." We also know Lorna was a musician based on Alice's stories about her, so when the gang arrives at a mysterious house on the Witches' Road decked out like a recording studio, it's clear that Alice's musical talents — and her mother's version of "The Ballad of the Witches Road" — can save them from certain harm.