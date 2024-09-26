Agatha All Along Episode 3 Riffs On Another Emmy-Winning, Prestige HBO Drama

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" episode 3.

Three episodes in, and it's clear that "Agatha All Along" won't be keeping with its predecessor's TV show satirizing format ... for the most part. After a series premiere that kicked off with a prestige crime drama parody (Kathryn Hahn's Agatha went full "Mare of Easttown" with a dash of "True Detective: Night Country"), the show's second episode mostly played its plot straight, with nary a runtime-spanning pop culture homage in sight. The third episode continues this trend at first, with Agatha's coven setting off on the Witches' Road. But the show's TV-loving writers clearly can't help but throw in a nod to a show or two, as they do when the gang finds a sleek, bougie house in the middle of the road.

When the witches step into the house, they're suddenly dressed head to toe in luxury loungewear — the kind of off-white rich people clothing that looks like it's just waiting to get pasta stains all over it. The costume change, snazzy home setup, and kitchen porn make the witches look like they're in the middle of a Nancy Meyers movie, or perhaps an episode of "Martha Stewart." But a quick throwaway line confirms that the house is also meant to be reminiscent of the set of a second award-winning HBO show: "Big Little Lies."

In a quick, half-whispered aside, Debra Jo Rupp's doomed not-witch Sharon asks the coven, "Have you seen 'Huge Tiny Lies'?" It's not entirely clear whether Sharon just got the name of "Big Little Lies" totally wrong (this feels like something she would do) or if the show actually has a different name on Earth-616, but either way, it was another great joke from a show that's been a lot more funny than I expected so far. It also recontextualizes the schmancy house, letting us know even before the coven finds a mysterious riddle that this place is no good.