Marvel's Agatha All Along Reveals The Identity Of Joe Locke's Teen

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" and Marvel's comic books.

When Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is introduced spiraling in the role of a no-nonsense noir detective in the first episode of "Agatha All Along," it is Teen (Joe Locke) who helps her realize that something is amiss. The presence of this adolescent, whose identity has been framed as a mystery since his first appearance in Westview, leads to some intriguing adjustments to Agatha's outlook as she embarks upon the Witches' Road with a hastily assembled coven. Yes, Agatha is still capable of manipulating events in her favor and instinctively seeks power like a drug (often at the cost of others), but Teen's presence brings out a warmer, more maternal edge to her as the journey on the Road becomes increasingly perilous.

However, old habits die hard, and people are often molded by their painful pasts and seek out the same cycles of destruction that shaped them, which is a sentiment that runs through episode 5, aptly titled "Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power." A lot happens here, with Agatha finally getting the powers she desperately craved at a horrible cost, incurring the wrath of a pissed-off Teen, whose identity is revealed with a musical cue that is the opposite of subtle, but perfect nonetheless. His hands spark with electrical energy as he takes over the minds of Jen (Sasheer Zamata) and Lilia (Patti Lupone), who submerge a shocked Agatha into quicksand-like mud, before meeting the same fate themselves. As the camera reveals Teen's face, he is seen wearing a crown, one that is very, very similar to that of someone who once wielded immense power: the Scarlet Witch.

Those acquainted with Marvel Comics won't be surprised by the reveal that Joe Locke's Teen is none other than Billy Kaplan/Maximoff, Wanda Maximoff's son. Also known as Wiccan, Billy seems to have broken the sigil placed on him, either triggered by his rightful anger over Alice's (Ali Ahn) death or Agatha's taunt that he is just like his mother. But who exactly is Billy Kaplan according to the comics, and what could his presence mean for the show?