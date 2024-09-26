Agatha All Along Episode 3 Leans Into WandaVision's Mephisto Theories And Rumors

By the pricking of my thumbs, something spoilery this way comes. Warning: This article discusses events from the latest episode of "Agatha All Along."

Yep, here we go again, folks. Old habits die hard, especially among powerful witches, but nothing dies harder than the average Marvel fan's obsession with the infamous entity known as Mephisto. We've been down this road before in "WandaVision" and even "She-Hulk," to name just a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe installments that played fast and loose with our expectations of when the demonic villain might finally make his live-action debut in the franchise. Well, just in case the latest Disney+ series didn't already have enough going on, "Agatha All Along" has pushed its poker chips all in and actually name-dropped the elusive comic book character during episode 3 — something that no other property under Kevin Feige's careful supervision has yet dared to do.

What does this mean for the rest of the series (and perhaps the MCU overall) moving forward? Based on recent history, particularly with all the red herrings in "WandaVision," probably nothing. But can any of us afford to underestimate whatever creator, showrunner, and writer Jac Schaeffer might have up her sleeves this time around? Given the spin-off show's promising start (/Film's BJ Colangelo calls the first four episodes "wickedly fun and effectively creepy" in her review), the answer to that would seem to be a resounding no. For better or worse, "Agatha All Along" has just opened up the Pandora's Box all over again and invited a whole new round of theorizing and speculation over Mephisto. Here's our best guess about where all this is heading in the episodes to come.