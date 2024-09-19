Who Is Nicholas Scratch In Agatha All Along? His Complicated Marvel Comics History, Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Agatha All Along."

It's well and truly the season of the witch for Marvel fans. "Agatha All Along" is finally here, and with it comes all the bewitchin' blasts of magic, spooky sorceresses, and, oh yeah, a steady dose of mystery-box characters in a trend first popularized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by "WandaVision." We have Aubrey Plaza's mischievous Rio Vidal running around to uncertain ends (with actor Aubrey Plaza teasing some sort of "reveal" to come) and Joe Locke's mysteriously unnamed "Teen" character, the latter of whom all but directly antagonizes viewers with his seemingly spellbound inability to state his name or any other details about himself. But there are also hints of a third mystery figure crammed into the two-episode premiere, one with established roots in the comic books that will almost assuredly play a big role in the episodes to come.

Meet Nicholas Scratch, the unseen figure who has now haunted both "WandaVision" and "Agatha All Along." Originally referenced as a pet rabbit named Señor Scratchy in the parent series, Scratch seemed fated to be left as a simple Easter egg while being trotted out by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for one of her magic shows while under the influence of her self-delusional spell in Westview. After spending much of the show in the background, it was somewhat telling that the friendly neighbor "Agnes" (Kathryn Hahn) picked up Scratchy the bunny and had him in her arms when she formally revealed herself as the super-powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

In "Agatha All Along," however, the first Scratch reference comes when Agatha has become trapped in a similar spell and lives out a fake life as a stereotypical police detective, directly inspired by a certain HBO crime drama series. When she returns home after a long day and opens the door to her child's room, all that's there is some commemorative trophies for her missing son ... named Nicholas Scratch. Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel character.