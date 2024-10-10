Agatha All Along's Secret Weapon Might Surprise Marvel Fans

Spoilers ahead: Don't even think of traveling down this Witches' Road if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Agatha All Along."

If general audiences had a certain amount of skepticism about "Agatha All Along" coming in, nobody could blame them. On paper, a spin-off series to a main show that was itself a spin-off of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe movies doesn't exactly inspire much in the way of confidence — or originality, at that. But it's a testament to showrunner Jac Schaeffer and her writing team that, in reality, the tale of a coven of mismatched witches hoping to gain ultimate power along the Witches' Road has turned out to be as fun and entertaining as it has so far. Where "WandaVision" mostly only hinted at the supernatural happenings taking place within the confines of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) hex, this new adventure has been able to embrace its own horror charms to an extent never before seen in the MCU. For fans, the opportunity to go full camp and pay tribute to one of our most misunderstood forms of witchy media has been well worth the price of a Disney+ subscription. But when you dig deeper, that's not quite the defining factor that sets "Agatha All Along" apart from everything that's come before it in this franchise.

Over the last decade and a half that the MCU has dominated pop culture, much has been made of the interconnectivity of this superhero universe as the reason for its success, going all the way back to 2012's "The Avengers." Recent years have seen that novelty factor wear off dramatically, especially with a few high-profile flops and poorly-received shows arriving one after the other. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before the same issue that plagued comics ended up rearing its ugly head again.

In light of that, "Agatha All Along" might be precisely what the (witch) doctor ordered. By taking place in a cordoned-off section of the MCU and remaining free of any larger franchise obligations, the series should be able to tell its story entirely on its own terms. And, what's more, no less an authority than Schaeffer herself agrees.