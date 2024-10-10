Agatha All Along's Secret Weapon Might Surprise Marvel Fans
Spoilers ahead: Don't even think of traveling down this Witches' Road if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Agatha All Along."
If general audiences had a certain amount of skepticism about "Agatha All Along" coming in, nobody could blame them. On paper, a spin-off series to a main show that was itself a spin-off of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe movies doesn't exactly inspire much in the way of confidence — or originality, at that. But it's a testament to showrunner Jac Schaeffer and her writing team that, in reality, the tale of a coven of mismatched witches hoping to gain ultimate power along the Witches' Road has turned out to be as fun and entertaining as it has so far. Where "WandaVision" mostly only hinted at the supernatural happenings taking place within the confines of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) hex, this new adventure has been able to embrace its own horror charms to an extent never before seen in the MCU. For fans, the opportunity to go full camp and pay tribute to one of our most misunderstood forms of witchy media has been well worth the price of a Disney+ subscription. But when you dig deeper, that's not quite the defining factor that sets "Agatha All Along" apart from everything that's come before it in this franchise.
Over the last decade and a half that the MCU has dominated pop culture, much has been made of the interconnectivity of this superhero universe as the reason for its success, going all the way back to 2012's "The Avengers." Recent years have seen that novelty factor wear off dramatically, especially with a few high-profile flops and poorly-received shows arriving one after the other. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before the same issue that plagued comics ended up rearing its ugly head again.
In light of that, "Agatha All Along" might be precisely what the (witch) doctor ordered. By taking place in a cordoned-off section of the MCU and remaining free of any larger franchise obligations, the series should be able to tell its story entirely on its own terms. And, what's more, no less an authority than Schaeffer herself agrees.
Agatha All Along avoids 'the burden of retrofitting canon'
Somehow, against all odds, "Agatha All Along" has become a refuge in the middle of the MCU's storm of character cameos, callbacks, and self-reflexive references connecting every little detail to the overall canon of the franchise. As of episode 5, titled "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power," the only overt instances of connective tissue to parent series "WandaVision" has been a stray namedrop of Wanda Maximoff very early on and the amusing inclusion of Debra Jo Rupp's Mrs. Hart (er, make that Sharon Davis) ... up until her abrupt death last week, that is. Still, the actual plot of the series hasn't been affected in the least by the new status quo established at the end of, say, "The Marvels," or the multiverse shenanigans of "Deadpool & Wolverine." If you ask showrunner Jac Schaeffer, that's the major difference between this and "WandaVision."
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schaeffer explained:
"We didn't have the burden of retrofitting any canon. On 'WandaVision,' both [Vision actor Paul Bettany] and [Elizabeth Olsen] had so much backstory in themselves and between each other [...] So we wanted to underscore those moments and fill them out more. We also had the larger Scarlet Witch burden of the Infinity Stone and that kind of thing."
Granted, it'd be disingenuous to ignore how much "Agatha All Along" still enjoys teasing out all sorts of "Marvelisms" — including stray Mephisto references and even the big mystery surrounding the identity of Joe Locke's unnamed Teen, which was only just revealed. But there might as well be a canyon of difference between these relatively minor crossovers and the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World" turning into a "The Incredible Hulk" reunion tour. The freedom from the MCU "burden" referenced by Schaeffer here is apparent for all to see.
Let's hope Agatha sticks the landing
There's a telling moment during a crucial scene of the latest "Agatha All Along" episode. While pursued by the nefarious Salem's Seven, whom we learn are the vengeful children of the witches Agatha herself turned against and killed hundreds of years ago, Teen comes up with the bright idea to use various branches along the Road as makeshift brooms that they can use to fly away to safety. This harebrained (and mildly stereotypical) scheme works, incredibly enough, but only for the briefest of teases. While flying well above the tree line, our coven of misfits suddenly feel themselves pulled back down to the Witches' Road by an unseen force — almost as if the very MCU itself were warning them against being too original and independent. No matter how high this series may fly, the scene seems to be implying, franchise obligations will always threaten to drag things back down to earth ... quite literally.
Even five episodes in, it's still too early to say whether "Agatha All Along" will stick the landing or not. The results so far have been extremely promising, to say nothing of genuinely inspired elements like that earworm of an original song or basically everything about Aubrey Plaza's enigmatic frenemy Rio. To date, nothing about the series gives any indication that Kevin Feige stepped in and ordered last-minute reshoots to set up something random like, I don't know, "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Armor Wars" or what have you. More likely than not, these idiosyncratic witches will be able to exist within the MCU but separate from the ever-complex lore that lurks just outside the magical realm of the Witches' Road. Here's hoping this magical ride won't come crashing down anytime soon.
New episodes of "Agatha All Along" stream on Disney+ every Wednesday.