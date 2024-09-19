Agatha All Along's New Original Song Isn't Just A Gag, And It's Still Quite An Earworm

"Agatha All Along" begins as Agatha slowly becomes aware that she's been trapped in a new kind of television spell created by Wanda Maximoff. The latest is a crime drama framework in the style of HBO's superb "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet, with some influences from "The Killing" and "True Detective" too. Agatha is a rough-around-the-edges detective named Agnes trying to solve a murder, but when a mysterious FBI agent (Aubrey Plaza) shows up as a witch who has a history with Agnes, as well as a young thief (Joe Locke) who enters her home looking for something, she begins to fall out of the spell and realizes she's been trapped in Westview for three years, which is how much time has passed since the events of "WandaVision."

After unraveling this mystery, she learns the young thief who entered her home is actually a young man of magical talents, and he's looking to gain access to "the road." The path he speaks of is the Witches' Road, and it's a perilous journey that witches must take in order to gain (or regain) their powers. Agatha sees potential in this young man, especially since he helped break Wanda's spell on her. However, for some reason, she's unable to hear his name, with his mouth and voice obscured whenever he begins to reveal key details about himself. This is even more intriguing, so she agrees to take him with her to the Witches' Road, though it seems like she may have an ulterior motive for bringing him along.

This teen isn't the only one coming on the trip, as Agatha has recruited a makeshift coven comprised of other fallen witches: Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, a cosmetic guru whose powers as a potions witch have been taken; Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, a divination witch who has occasional bursts of confusing, non-sequitur dialogue with herself; Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, a protection witch who is also a blood witch, with her mother also being a witch before her; and Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon (or Mrs. Hart), who Agatha brought on as a fourth in an effort to avoid bringing in Aubrey Plaza's character Rio Vidal, who has a thirst for killing Agatha but has agree to wait until she's restored her powers. No one is really keen on embarking down this path, but they all have something to gain.

Together, they begin a journey down the Witches' Road, and that means singing a ballad that opens the door to it.