One Of DC's Most Evil Villains Could've Been A Marvel Comics Character Instead

Who is the creator of the Marvel Comics universe? It's a trick question, with too many possible answers for a correct one, but most would probably say former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Stan Lee. Others, though, will contend more credit should go to Lee's greatest collaborator (with apologies to Steve Ditko): Jack Kirby. In "Fantastic Four," writer Mark Waid and artist Mike Wieringo depicted the Marvel Universe's God, the one above all, as being Jack Kirby himself.

The co-creator of Captain America with Joe Simon back in the day, Kirby saw his most prolific work in the 1960s. He and Lee created the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Galactus and the Silver Surfer, the Hulk, the X-Men, Magneto, the Mighty Thor, and more. The dispute comes from the idea that Lee misrepresented his earned credit; that Kirby was doing most of the work and Lee was only performing his duties as an editor. (Lee's famous innovation was the "Marvel method" of comics, where he'd come up with a general idea, the artist would draw 20 pages, and he'd fill in dialogue.)

What is indisputable is that Kirby eventually became so dissatisfied at Marvel that he jumped ship to DC Comics in 1970. It was there he drew one of his most beloved creations: the Fourth World, home of the New Gods. After a cataclysmic war that destroyed the "Old Gods," their homeworld split into two. The New Gods are spread across these two halves: the lush and free New Genesis and the dystopian hellscape Apokolips.

Apokolips is ruled by the stone-skinned tyrant Darkseid. (Named as in "the dark side of man's nature," as confirmed Kirby's former assistant current scholar Mark Evanier.) Kirby believed that "gods are giant reflections of ourselves." As the God of Evil, Darkseid embodied tyrants old and new, from the Pharaoh in the Book of Exodus to Adolf Hitler. That's why Darkseid's goal is discovering the Anti-Life Equation, the mathematical proof that life is meaningless. Experiencing the equation destroys a being's free will, turning them into an automaton; not dead, but not alive either. Hence, "Anti-Life."

The pervasiveness of evil can rob you of hope, of the will to resist it, and so final victory for Darkseid would be him permanently snuffing out those sparks of life. More than 50 years after his debut, Darkseid stands as the ultimate evil of the DC Universe — but had a butterfly flapped its wings in the other direction, he could've been a Marvel Comics villain instead.