Marvel's Most Powerful God Appeared Just Once & You'll Never See Him In The MCU

"There is no God! That's why I stepped in!" declared the megalomaniacal High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Powerful line, but oh how wrong he is.

The Marvel Universe (of both the comic and cinematic flavors) is home to many gods; Thor is one of the setting's A-list characters, after all. The Thunderer's fellow Norse Gods co-exist with the Greek/Roman pantheon. "Thor: Love & Thunder" showed there are enough gods out there to fill a whole metropolis, Omnipotence City — though Gorr the God Butcher wants to cut that number down to size.

Beyond adapting real mythological figures, the Marvel Universe also has the godlike Celestials; enormous, multi-colored (but still vaguely humanoid) beings older than the cosmos who maintain the universe. "Eternals" was the first MCU film to prominently feature Celestials, particularly their leader Arishem the Judge. Godlike power in Marvel extends even above the Celestials to the twin personifications of the universe, Eternity (glimpsed in "Love and Thunder") and Infinity. Above them, the Living Tribunal, who judges universes on the cosmic scales.

However, it's been shown that even these beings have their superiors. For instance, the only once-seen Celestial Scathan the Approver. It's been argued that Scathan, with his power to "approve" the existence of beings, represents the tight leash Marvel corporate holds on its writers and editors.

This metatext would track with the initial depiction of The One Above All, the deity described as the creator and absolute power of every (Marvel) universe. The One's name is non-denominational but the concept definitely evokes the Christian God. In the One's first appearance, it was suggested the entity's true identity is the Marvel Universe's literal creator: Jack Kirby. If the MCU ever adapts the One, it won't be like this.